BJP's Ashok Chavan is RS candidate from Maharashtra, JP Nadda from Gujarat
New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday fielded its president J P Nadda for Rajya Sabha polls from Gujarat and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan from his home state.
Chavan joined the BJP on Tuesday, a day after quitting the Congress.
The BJP's latest list of candidates for the biennial Rajya Sabha polls has four nominees -- one for Gujarat and three for Maharashtra.
Nadda is currently a Rajya Sabha member from Himachal Pradesh but the BJP does not have the numbers to win the lone seat from the Congress-ruled state.
Union ministers and outgoing Rajya Sabha members Mansukh Mandaviya and Parshottam Rupala, both from Gujarat, and Narayan Rane from Maharashtra have not been renominated amid a possibility that they may contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. PTI