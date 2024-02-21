BJP calls upon protesting farmers to arrive at solution ‘peacefully’

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday said Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda has once again proposed to have a dialogue with the agitating farmers and appealed to them to arrive at a solution "peacefully".

Addressing a press conference at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters here, senior party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Narendra Modi government has done "so much work" for farmers.

"Today also, Arjun Munda has promised a discussion (with the protesting farmers). Any solution (to their issues) will come out from dialogue and discussions. The government is open to discussions with the farmers," Prasad said.

"We appeal that the solution should come out peacefully," he added.

"Our government has done so much work for farmers. Farmers' progress is our priority and would continue to remain so," the former Union minister said.

Munda on Wednesday invited the protesting farmers for a fifth round of discussions on all the issues flagged by them, including the minimum support price (MSP) for crops. He also appealed to the farmers to maintain peace and engage in a dialogue to find a solution to their issues.

"We are ready to discuss all the issues, be it MSP or crop diversification. We can find a solution only through dialogue. I have invited them for a discussion and appealed to them to maintain peace and find a solution that is good for everyone," the Union agriculture minister told reporters here.

Prasad said the BJP is "sensitive" towards the farmers' issues and the Modi government is committed to ensuring their welfare and progress.

"The party is very sensitive towards the farmers' issues. Ministers are talking to them. Several rounds of talks have taken place. Let this continue," he said, adding, "The Modi government's commitment towards the farmers' progress is very clear." In the fourth rounds of talks with the protesting farmer leaders on Sunday, a panel of three Union ministers proposed that government agencies would purchase pulses, maize and cotton crops at the MSP for five years after entering into a contract with farmers.

"But they rejected it. Why? It is a surprise," Prasad said while reiterating that "we believe that the talks should continue".

Farmers protesting at two border points between Punjab and Haryana said on Wednesday that they would resume their "Delhi Chalo" march.

A legal guarantee on the MSP for all crops, pension for farmers and farm labourers and farm loan waiver are some of the key demands of the protesting farmers. PTI

