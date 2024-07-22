BJP braces for Oppn offensive over Kanwar diktat, NEET as Budget Session begins today

The Budget Session of the Parliament is set to commence on Monday (July 22) and will witness Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabling the Economic Survey.

The Union Budget will be presented at 11 am on Tuesday by Sitharaman. The interim Union Budget for 2024-25 was presented ahead of the Lok Sabha elections on February 1.



The budget will be preceded by the Economic Survey. A report card on the economy and growth, the survey will be presented to the Lok Sabha. The survey contains details about the performance of various economic sectors and data on employment, GDP growth, inflation, and budget deficit.



The session will have 19 sittings till August 12, in which the government is expected to present six bills, including the one to replace the 90-year-old Aircraft Act, and also get the Parliament nod for the budget of Jammu and Kashmir, which is under central rule.



Battle lines drawn

The discussion that would follow the budget presentation is expected to be stormy, with the resurgent Opposition all geared up with a list of controversial issues. The Opposition has not been able to discuss several issues in the first session after the new MPs took oath.



Opposition parties have already drawn the battle lines on the eve of the Budget Session on Sunday as they asked the government at an all-party meeting to allow discussion on a host of contentious issues such as the Uttar Pradesh government’s order to eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route and exam paper leaks, including of the prestigious NEET.



The BJP may also expect some friction with its allies who are likely to demand a rollback of the controversial order in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand that owners of eateries have to put up boards displaying their names.



The Congress has slammed the BJP government for the order, calling it “communal and divisive” and intended to target Muslims and Scheduled Castes by forcing them to reveal their identity. Demanding a discussion in parliament, the Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party and AAP made it clear that they would raise the issue in both Houses.



On the other hand, Union minister Rajnath Singh, addressing the all-party meeting, asked the Opposition parties to avoid disruptions during the speeches of senior leaders. During parliament's inaugural session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, was repeatedly interrupted by slogan-shouting by the Opposition members.

