BJP asserts itself through 2 posts: Lok Sabha Speaker, party president

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may not have secured a majority for the first time in a decade, but the party is in no mood to let its alliance partners dictate terms. A starting point would be the selection of a new Lok Sabha Speaker.



It is not just the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners that the BJP leadership is preparing to assert itself with. The upcoming internal election for the post of the next BJP president is likely to become an interesting battle for dominance within the party.

Now that incumbent party chief JP Nadda has joined the Modi 3.0 Cabinet as Health Minister, the BJP is keen to choose a new chief who will work in tandem with the Union government, looking beyond party matters.

'No dispute over Speaker' “There was never a demand by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for the Speaker or Deputy Speaker. The TDP is very clear that we are not asking our alliance partners for the post and to make it clear, we have never conveyed to the BJP that we want this post,” senior TDP leader Kalva Srinivasulu told The Federal.



Interestingly, Janata Dal (United) was the first NDA partner to support the BJP's stand publicly. Senior JDU leaders held a meeting in Delhi last week where the party categorically stated that the BJP had the "first right" for Lok Sabha Speaker since it is the largest party within the NDA.

“The BJP leaders held a meeting of NDA leaders to streamline the functioning of the NDA and to discuss crucial issues. All NDA partners are unanimously supporting the BJP for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker. There is absolutely no dispute within the NDA over that issue. We are confident about NDA's smooth functioning," AK Bajpai, national senior vice-president of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), told The Federal.

Opposition ploy?

Senior NDA leaders believe that the Opposition bloc is repeatedly questioning the stability of the NDA govt to create a rift among the partners.



“Opposition parties can continue to say what they want. They want to create a perception that all is not well. This is wrong. There is no point taking these allegations seriously,” added Bajpai.

The central leadership of the BJP feels the Opposition leadership is trying to create differences between the BJP, JD(U) and TDP. “There is a false campaign against TDP that it is interested in the post of Lok Sabha Speaker. The TDP leadership has not made any such demands to the Union government or to the BJP leadership," a senior BJP leader involved in the negotiation with the TDP and JD(U) told The Federal. "It is an unfair allegation and it is completely false. The BJP was always sure that the post of Lok Sabha Speaker would be with the BJP. There was no discussion over the post with the TDP. In the last few days, Om Birla has already met Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda, so it is clear that most likely he will again become the Lok Sabha Speaker,” the leader added. Battle for dominance The upcoming internal election for the post of the next BJP president is likely to become an interesting battle for dominance within the party, but the party is keen that the new head should work in tandem with the Modi 3.0 regime.

Although the BJP keeps the leadership of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological fountainhead, informed about the important decisions of the party, senior BJP leaders are keen that the next party chief should work in tandem with the Union government. The BJP internal machinery should work along with the Union government to improve the electoral chances of the party and there should be complete coordination between the BJP leadership and the Union government, the top leadership feels.

No change predicted

Political analysts predict that the BJP leadership's working style will not change despite the reduced numbers in the Lok Sabha.



“If we look at the working styles of PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, both are assertive leaders. Lack of numbers in the Lok Sabha will not change their working style," Yatindra Singh Sisodia, Professor and Director at Madhya Pradesh Institute of Social Science Research, Ujjain, told The Federal.

"Since neither Nitish Kumar nor N Chandrababu Naidu is in New Delhi, there is no reason why there will be an alternative power centre within NDA. Both Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu would be happy if the Centre gave them funds for the development of Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. Both NDA leaders do not want to be in Delhi," Sisodia added.