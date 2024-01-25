BJP asks voters to choose Modi, shows PM prostrating before Lord Ram

The BJP on Thursday (January 25) unveiled a new video campaign song urging voters to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, showing him prostrating to Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

Ahead of Modi’s planned public meeting at Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party launched the 'Modi ko chunte hain' campaign song.

NaMo, NaMo

"Sapne nahin haqeeqat bunte hai, tabhi toh sab Modi ko chunte hain (Not dreams, but we weave reality; That’s why everyone chooses Modi), run the verses."

The song says India chose “NaMo” as the prime minister at a time when India’s situation was deplorable. NaMo ensured that his promise of ushering in developed country did not remain a dream.

Hey Ram!

Modi is credited with navigating the right path and weaving the reality, it says.

The video ends with a photo of Modi lying prostrate in front of Lord Ram on January 22 at the newly consecrated Ayodhya's temple.

The theme song says that Modi considers Bharat as his “mother” and the countrymen as God.

The leader

“He chooses work before name (fame). That's why everyone (every country) listens to him. Indian women emerged as leaders while corrupt people are scared...

“He remained close to the grounds but reached the sky (a reference to Chandrayaan)."

The song also mentions Modi's various development projects for the people and the success of his government's foreign policy.

UP meeting

In December last year, the BJP launched another campaign song-video around Modi asserting 'Phir aayega Modi' (Modi will come again).

The latest appeal comes ahead of Modi's rally in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr where he will launch projects worth over Rs 19,100 crores.

This will be the prime minister’s first public rally in Uttar Pradesh after the inauguration of the Ram Temple.