BJP asks all its MPs to attend special Parliament session

The BJP has issued a whip to all its MPs asking them to ensure their presence during the five-day Parliament session starting on September 18.



Party leaders said the whip has been issued to members from the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha. The whip came a day after the government listed a special discussion on Parliament's journey of 75 years, starting from the Constituent Assembly, on the first day of the session.

Among the other bills the government has listed for consideration and passage include the appointment of the chief election commissioner and other election commissioners. The bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha during the last Monsoon session.

The special session is likely to see the proceedings of Parliament move from the old building to the new one. The Opposition has alleged the government may come out with some surprise legislation. The Congress has also issued a whip to its MPs.

(With agency inputs)