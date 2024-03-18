'Biocon did not make any political donation to JDS, I did': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Biocon Ltd's executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has admitted to buying electoral bonds with “white money” but denied that her Bengaluru-based biopharmaceutical company had anything to do with the political donations.

In a post on X, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw clarified that she gave nominal funding to Janata Dal (Secular), the party of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and other parties and stressed that the donations were made with “white money”.

No company donations

“I would like to clarify that Biocon did not make any political donations to JD-S or any other party for elections,” she said, referring to the biopharmaceuticals firm.

“At a personal level, I purchased electoral bonds which I donated to JD-S and several parties. My donations were nominal on the principle of funding election campaigns with white money,” she added.