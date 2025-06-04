Bilawal seeks Indo-Pak intelligence collaboration against terrorism

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman and former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Tuesday (June 4) that collaboration and exchange of information between Pakistan and India’s intelligence agencies, respectively ISI and RAW, would reduce the number of terrorism activities in both countries along with South Asia.

Zardari made the remarks during a press conference at the United Nations headquarters. He is currently leading a delegation to the US as part of Pakistan’s diplomatic push to gain the support of the international community after military hostilities with India following Operation Sindoor, reported the Dawn newspaper.

The PPP chief emphasised that ISI and RAW should hold face-to-face discussions in a joint effort to fight terrorism. “I am completely confident that if ISI and RAW were ready to sit down and work together to fight these forces, we would see a significant decrease in terrorism in both India and Pakistan,” Zardari was quoted as saying by the Dawn.

Also Read: Pak sends Bilawal-led delegation to US; stay overlaps with team Tharoor’s

‘Risk of nuclear conflict increased’

Although describing the ceasefire between the two countries as a “welcoming step”, Zardari claimed that after the clash, the risk of a nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan has not been diminished; instead it has grown.

“With the intervention of the international community — and I would like to mention particularly the role played by the US President Donald Trump and his team led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio — we did manage to achieve a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. This is a welcome first step, but it’s only a first step,” Bhutto said.

Emphasises dialogue

Describing dialogue as the “only viable path to peace”, Bhutto reiterated Pakistan was willing to engage in a dialogue with India on various issues including counterterrorism.

Accusing India of blaming Pakistan for “any terrorist attack” in the region, Bhutto said that such a mindset is “untenable”. “You can’t have no dispute resolution mechanisms between two nuclear-armed countries,” he added.

As for India’s move to suspend the Indus Water Treaty following the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 civilians dead, Bhutto termed it as an attempt to “weaponise water”.

“The mere threat to cut off the water supply of 200 million people is a violation of the UN Charter. Acting on this threat will be seen as an act of war by Pakistan,” he added.

(With agency inputs)