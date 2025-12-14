Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin appointed BJP national working president, likely to succeed Nadda

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday (December 14) appointed Nitin Nabin, a cabinet minister in Bihar’s Nitish Kumar-led government, as its national working president. The party’s parliamentary board picked him for the post.

In a notification, the BJP’s National General Secretary Arun Singh said, “Bharatiya Janata Party's parliamentary board has appointed Nitin Nabin, a minister in the Bihar government, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s national working president with immediate effect.”

Nabin likely to succeed JP Nadda

Nabin, 45, is likely to succeed JP Nadda as the BJP’s national president, party leaders said. The leader, who holds the portfolios of road construction and urban development and housing, is also one of the youngest leaders to occupy the post.

Also read: Indians get more respect abroad now than before 2014, says Piyush Goyal

The BJP leader, who hails from the ‘Kayastha’ community, has served in the Bihar government several times and is a five-time MLA from Bankipur in Patna.

Nadda, who is also a central minister now and a member of the Rajya Sabha, was appointed the BJP president in January 2020 and has already completed his full term. He was granted extensions to lead the party through the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Modi congratulates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Nabin on his appointment, saying the latter distinguished himself as a “hardworking Karyakarta” and expressed confidence that his energy and dedication will strengthen the party.

Also read: War of words in Rajya Sabha as Nadda tears into Nehru over ‘Vande Mataram’

“He is a young and industrious leader with rich organisational experience and has an impressive record as MLA as well as minister in Bihar for multiple terms. He has diligently worked to fulfil people's aspirations,” Modi said on X.

“He is known for his humble nature and grounded style of working. I am confident that his energy and dedication will strengthen our Party in the times to come. Congratulations to him on becoming the BJP National Working President.“

Shri Nitin Nabin Ji has distinguished himself as a hardworking Karyakarta. He is a young and industrious leader with rich organisational experience and has an impressive record as MLA as well as Minister in Bihar for multiple terms. He has diligently worked to fulfil people’s… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 14, 2025

Nabin is young and carries a lot of experience in governance and working for the people and the organisation, party leaders said.

Also read: Kerala local body polls: BJP ends LDF's 45-year rule in Thiruvananthapuram; Modi reacts

He has also worked extensively for Yuva Morcha (youth wing) and has experience of being a state-incharge as well.

(With Agency inputs)