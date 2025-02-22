Bhutan PM’s visit in keeping with tradition of exchanges with India: MEA

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) India and Bhutan enjoy "exemplary ties" of friendship and cooperation, based on trust, goodwill and mutual understanding at all levels, and the visit of Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay was in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries, the MEA said on Saturday.

Tobgay paid an official visit to India from February 20 to February 21 to participate in the inaugural leadership conclave of the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL), which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the visit, Tobgay had a meeting with Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Minister of Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and other senior officials of the government of India called on the prime minister of Bhutan during his visit, it said.

"India and Bhutan enjoy exemplary ties of friendship and cooperation, based on trust, goodwill and mutual understanding at all levels," the MEA said.

"The visit of the Prime Minister of Bhutan is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan, a hallmark of the special partnership," it added.

In his keynote address at the SOUL conclave here on Friday, the Bhutanese prime minister described Modi as his "elder brother" and "mentor", and sought his guidance to help him contribute in transforming public service in the neighbouring country.

Tobgay made liberal use of Hindi that drew applause from the audience.

"Without a doubt, I see an image of an elder brother in you, who always guides me and helps me ('Nisandeh, aap mein ek bade bhai ki chhavi dekhta hun, jo sadaiv mera margdarshan karte hain aur mujhe sahayata dete hain')," he said.

Tobgay termed the SOUL initiative a "brainchild of Modi", adding that it is yet another testament to his unwavering commitment to nurturing authentic leaders and empowering them to serve the great republic of India. PTI

