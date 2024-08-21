Bharat Bandh Live: Who called it and why? What’s open, what’s not?
Twenty-one organisations across the country have called for a Bharat Bandh on Aug 21 against the Supreme Court's Aug 1 decision on SC/ST reservation
Twenty-one organisations across the country have called for a Bharat Bandh on Wednesday (August 21) against the Supreme Court's August 1 decision on the issue of SC/ST reservation. The organisations opposed this decision and said that it will harm the basic principles of reservation.
What is the Supreme Court ruling?
In a landmark verdict on August 1, the Supreme Court held that states are constitutionally empowered to make sub-classifications within the SCs, which form a socially heterogeneous class, for granting reservation for the uplift of castes that are socially and educationally more backward among them.
The apex court, however, made it clear that states have to make sub-classification on the basis of "quantifiable and demonstrable data" of backwardness and representation in government jobs and not on "whims" and as a matter of "political expediency".
What are the demands?
The National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisations (NACDAOR) has appealed to Dalits, Adivasis, and OBCs to take part in a peaceful agitation on Wednesday. The aim of the Bharat Bandh, they said, is to demand justice and equality for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes through collective action.
NACDAOR said the August 1 ruling of the Supreme Court undermines the earlier judgement of a 9-judge bench in the Indira Sawhney case, which remains a landmark in India’s history of reservations.
The organisation wants the government to reject the SC judgement, which it says jeopardises the constitutional rights of SCs and STs.
It is calling for the enactment of a new Act of Parliament on reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs to be included in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution. They feel that this will protect these provisions from judicial interference and will foster social harmony.
The organisation has also called for the immediate release of caste-based data on SC/ST/OBC representation in government services.
It is demanding the establishment of an Indian Judicial Service to recruit judicial officers and judges from all sections of society, with a target of 50 per cent of representation in the higher judiciary from the SC, ST, and OBC categories.
What will be affected by the bandh?
The organisers of the bandh have called upon business establishments to remain closed on Wednesday.
Educational institutions like schools and colleges are expected to work.
Government offices and banks will continue to operate across the country.
Public utilities like drinking water supply, electricity services, hospitals, ambulances, and pharmacies will be operational.
There is no official announcement about the operation of public transport services. Commuters can expect disruptions in certain places.
Follow our live updates below:
Live Updates
- 21 Aug 2024 6:58 AM GMT
Road, rail links partially hit in Odisha
The Bharat Bandh partially affected rail and road communications in Odisha on Wednesday.
Government offices, banks, business establishments and educational institutions are functioning normally, police said.
The Home department in a note on Tuesday, “...advised officers and employees of various departments working in the state secretariat and heads of department building to reach office by 9.30 am.” Security has been beefed up in the state secretariat, heads of department building and other important places in the state.
The agitators detained trains at Bhubaneswar and Sambalpur while passenger buses did not operate on different routes. The protestors also staged demonstrations in different places and blocked several roads including national highways.
The agitators detained Visakha express at Bhubaneswar railway station for some time, they also blocked Sambalpur-Puri and Sambalpur-Rayagada trains at Khetrajpur station in Sambalpur. However, the train operation became normal after the police evacuated the agitators from the track.
Reports of road blockade were also received from Cuttack, Sambalpur, Bolangir, Malkangiri, Sundergarh, Keonjhar and other places.
- 21 Aug 2024 6:57 AM GMT
Clash reported from Bihar, protesters detained
Vehicular traffic was briefly disrupted in parts of Bihar on Wednesday, as protestors put up blockades in support of the Bharat Bandh called by some groups over community-based reservation.
In Jehanabad district, agitators clashed with security personnel when they tried to block movement of traffic on National Highway-83, police said.
“Five protestors were detained as they tried to disrupt traffic movement on NH-83 near Unta Chowk. They were later removed from the spot and normality was restored,” said Hulas Baitha, Sub-Inspector, Town police station.
In Madhepura and Muzaffarpur, too, protestors attempted to block movement of traffic at several places, but security forces promptly dispersed them, police said.
Meanwhile, recruitment exams were underway for the post of constables in Bihar Police, Bihar Special Armed Police and other units in several districts on Wednesday. The state government had earlier instructed police to ensure the smooth transportation of aspirants to the test centres.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other partners of the INDIA bloc have extended their support to the bandh.
