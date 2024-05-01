Bestselling author Paul Auster dies at 77

Bestselling novelist, and author of the New York Trilogy, Paul Auster died of complications from lung cancer at his home in Brooklyn on Tuesday (April 30). Auster was 77.

The news of his death was announced by his friend Jacki Lyden.

Also known as “literary superstar” he has been named “one of America’s most spectacularly inventive writers” by the Times Literary Supplement of Britain.

As an author, Auster is well known for mining the themes of chance, coincidence and fate for his works.

Born in Newark, New Jersey, in 1947, Auster began writing at the age of eight. It is famous how his literary journey began when he couldn’t get an autograph of his baseball idol, Willie Mays, because neither he nor his parents had a pencil at that time. From that day onwards, Auster started carrying a pencil, a simple tool that set off his writing career.

His adopted city Brooklyn, where he settled in the 1980s, became a character in a majority of his works.

Some of his memorable works include 4231, his memoir The Invention of Solitude, and City of Glass, the first instalment in his New York City novels.