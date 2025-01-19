'I was a topper in Bengaluru school': Rajinikanth's Kannada message goes viral

Actor Rajinikanth, unable to attend the alumni gathering of Acharya Patashala (APS) High School in Bengaluru, shared a heartfelt message in Kannada, reflecting on the cherished memories of his formative years at the institution decades ago. The actor is currently shooting in Thailand.

The Superstar expressed his regret at missing the event, saying, "I wish I could have been there with all of you. It would have been a memorable experience."

He spoke warmly about his school days, filled with pride and gratitude.

Message in Kannada

"I truly wish I could have been there with all of you. It would have been an unforgettable experience," Rajinikanth said.

In a five-minute message delivered in Kannada, Rajinikanth reminisced about his early education at the Government Primary and Middle School in Gavipuram, located near the famous Gavi Gangadhareshwara Temple, where he studied in Kannada medium. "I was a diligent student, a topper, and even the class monitor," he said, with his eyes brimming wth pride. Excelling with an impressive 98 percent in middle school, he chose APS High School to continue his secondary education.

Turned into English and....

While Rajinikanth completed his primary and middle school education in Kannada medium, his brother enrolled him in an English medium high school, which pushed him into depression.

"From being a topper on the front bench, I ended up on the last bench," he admitted, candidly recalling his struggles with subjects like Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. He shared how the language barrier made it difficult to keep up with lessons, saying, "I went into depression because I found it hard to follow lessons in English."

He also said the teachers at the school helped him immensely and he finally managed to learn English.



