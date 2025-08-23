Bengaluru woman’s post on house help’s leave note in English goes viral

A Bengaluru woman’s LinkedIn post about her domestic help has gone viral, earning admiration across social media.

In her post, she shared screenshots of WhatsApp messages from her house help, who had informed her about taking leave in a strikingly professional manner.

Also Read: Domestic workers at the touch of an app: Exploitation in a new format?

House help’s 'professional' leave messages

"Peak Bangalore moment: My househelp (sic) applies for ‘sick leave’ more professionally than half the people I’ve worked with. She sends me a detailed leave note on WhatsApp in English," the woman wrote, attaching the screenshots.

One message read, "I am not well, I have cold and throat infection so I will not be coming to work today." Another said, "I won’t be able to come today cuz I’m not well so."

A third message stated, "I won’t be able to come today because I have got hurt in leg and it’s swollen and I’m not able to walk."

Crediting the house help’s 10-year-old daughter for typing the messages, the woman praised the effort, calling her professionalism "100/100".

Also Read: For Karnataka's domestic workers, personal is political

Social media reacts

As the post spread widely, many online users applauded the house help’s English skills, while others shared similar experiences with their own help.

One person commented, "North India maids don’t inform at all, they just don’t come. I wonder how to professionally explain to my boss that I’m late because my maid took uninformed leave and I had to do her work now."

Another remarked, "I don’t even give reasons while taking PTO at work lol. This seems far more professional." A different user added, "Next-gen copywriter in the making."