Bangladesh protesters demolish Hasina family museum amid unrest

Hundreds of protesters in Dhaka demolished a museum dedicated to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh’s founding leader, in a dramatic escalation of anti-Hasina sentiment. The museum, which once belonged to the family of ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was torn down by student protesters, marking a symbolic attack on her legacy.

The demonstration, dubbed the "Bulldozer Procession," was organized to coincide with Hasina’s social media address at 9 PM, where she urged her supporters to stand against the interim government. However, despite the destruction, Hasina remained defiant. “They may destroy a building, but they won’t be able to erase history,” she declared in her speech.

Museum targeted again after Hasina’s ousting

Protesters were seen hammering at the remaining walls, chiseling bricks, and scrawling "Thakbe na" (Will not remain) in large letters on a wall.

The Federal’s Senior Journalist Samir Purkayastha highlighted that this was not the first attack on the museum. “Immediately after Hasina’s government fell in August last year, the museum was set on fire. February 5 attack was a repetition of that incident,” he said.

He further emphasized the museum’s historical importance saying, “This house was a symbol of Bangladesh’s liberation war and resistance against Pakistan’s military rule. Mujibur Rahman led the independence movement from here until his arrest and imprisonment in Pakistan. He lived here even after becoming Bangladesh’s prime minister and president, up until his assassination in 1975.”

Security forces failed to act:

Purkayastha also criticised the Bangladesh government’s handling of the situation, calling it “pathetic.” He noted that the attack was pre-planned and that authorities had prior warning.

“Student leaders associated with Islamic organizations like Chhatra Shibir and Hizb ut-Tahrir had made Facebook posts announcing their intent to demolish the house. They even called for a ‘crane march’ to bring in excavators,” he stated.

Despite this, security forces did not intervene. After the demolition, the Dhaka Metropolitan Commissioner merely stated that authorities "tried and failed" to prevent the attack. “This is ridiculous,” Purkayastha remarked.

Hasina family properties targeted nationwide

The unrest was not limited to Dhaka. Reports indicate that Sudha Sadan, Hasina’s former residence, was set on fire. In Sylhet, a bulldozer was used to destroy a mural of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman outside the deputy commissioner’s office.

Other attacks included the destruction of "Sheikh Bari," a property belonging to Hasina’s cousins, and the razing of two senior Awami League leaders’ homes in Barisal.

These events mark a significant escalation in Bangladesh’s political crisis, with deep divisions resurfacing after Hasina’s ousting in August.

