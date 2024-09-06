Bangladesh: Hindu youth allegedly killed by mob in police station for 'blasphemy'

A Hindu boy was allegedly hacked to death by a mob inside a police station in Bangladesh for making “objectionable comments” about Prophet Muhammad on social media.

The Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities (HRCBM) tweeted about this on X, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

HRCBM claims to be an advocacy organisation dedicated to protecting the human rights of people, especially minorities, in Bangladesh.

In its post on X, HRCBM claimed that a college student Utsav Mandol (a Hindu youth) was hacked to death at Khulna city of Bangladesh by Islamists. It said the allegations against him was that he posted a statement that was considered blasphemous on social media. The group alleged that the police detained him without forensic evidence, and a mob lynched him at the police station in the presence of Army personnel.

The advocacy group said that this act of mob lynching violates the norms of being human, and that the perpetrators of the crime have gone unpunished. It also said that some Bangladeshi media were saying that this crime did not take place.

“Wil there be justice in Bangladesh? Will people of Bangladesh rise up to the dark forces and recognise right from wrong and talk about being human first? Samakal published this news and since then removed it from its website, but we have a copy of it. Will the international community remain mute spectators to these atrocities?” continued HRCBM in its post.