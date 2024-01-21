The Federal
Ayodhya Ram Temple: ISRO unveils satellite image
x
ISRO shared an image from Indian Remote Sensing Satellite which revealed the grand new Ayodhya Ram Temple set for inauguration on January 22 | Photo: Social media

Ayodhya Ram Temple: ISRO unveils satellite image

Agencies
21 Jan 2024 8:54 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-01-21 08:54:51.0)

Bengaluru, Jan 21 (PTI) The Hyderabad-based National Remote Sensing Centre of ISRO has provided a glimpse of the newly built Ram Temple in Ayodhya from space.

Taken from the Indian Remote Sensing Satellite hovering over space, the image shared by ISRO on Sunday shows the grand new temple which will be inaugurated on January 22.

The image, which was taken on December 16, last year, also shows Dasharath Mahal, the Ayodhya Railway Station and the pious Sarayu river.

The consecration will take place on Monday amid the Vedic hymns in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)
ISRORam TempleAyodhya
Agencies
About the AuthorAgencies
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X