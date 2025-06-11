    • The Federal
    Axiom-4 mission put off as SpaceX detects leak in Falcon-9 rocket

    SpaceX announced that it was "standing down" from the Falcon-9 launch of the Axiom-4 mission to allow repairs of the liquid oxygen leak

    Agencies
    11 Jun 2025 7:02 AM IST

    New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station, carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three others, has been put off for the time being as engineers sought more time to repair a leak in the SpaceX’s Falcon-9 rocket.

    SpaceX announced that it was "standing down" from the Falcon-9 launch of the Axiom-4 mission to allow repairs of the liquid oxygen leak identified during the post-static booster inspections.

    "Standing down from tomorrow's Falcon 9 launch of Ax-4 to the @Space_Station to allow additional time for SpaceX teams to repair the LOx leak identified during post static fire booster inspections," SpaceX said in a post on X.

    "Once complete – and pending Range availability – we will share a new launch date," SpaceX said. PTI

