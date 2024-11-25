Avoid ruckus in name of protests in Parliament: LS Speaker Om Birla tells parties

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday asked political parties to avoid ruckus in the House in the name of protests as the Winter Session of Parliament got off to a stormy start.

Parliamentary sources said the Lok Sabha speaker flagged the issue of disruptions during a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee and urged the floor leaders of political parties to convey their dissent in a constructive manner.

The speaker's remarks came on a day when opposition members raised slogans and trooped to the Well of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha demanding discussion on the issue of indictment of industrialist Gautam Adani in a US court on bribery charges.

The sources said that the speaker urged members to follow the highest traditions of debate and dialogue in the House.

Birla referred to 75 years of adoption of the Constitution and recalled the glorious traditions of "high quality debates by our founding fathers in the constituent assembly", they said.

In view of the Constitution Day celebrations in Samvidhan Sadan on Tuesday, Birla urged the members of various political parties to engage in a meaningful dialogue.

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to start the year-long celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution at a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan. PTI

