August 15, 2024: 77th or 78th? Which Independence Day will it be?

Is August 15 this year India’s 77th or 78th Independence Day? At least some people seem to be confused.

August 15, 1947 was the first day of India’s independence. And August 15, 1948 was the first anniversary of independence.

Therefore, by 2024, the country will have completed 77 years of independence, leading many to refer to the coming August 15 as the 77th anniversary.

Independence Day vs anniversary

But since 1947 is considered the starting point, August 15, 2024 will actually mark the 78th Independence Day and the 77th anniversary of Independence.

Like every year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag at the Red Fort. He will deliver his 11th consecutive Independence Day address from its ramparts.