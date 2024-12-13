Atul Subhash suicide leads to summons for wife, her family in UP

In the ongoing investigation into the Bengaluru techie suicide case, Karnataka police have summoned the deceased Atul Subhash’s wife and her family members, directing them to appear at Marathahalli Police Station within three days.

The summons were issued following a complaint lodged by Atul’s brother, Bikas Kumar.

A team of four Bengaluru police officers, including a female officer, travelled to Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, where Atul’s wife resides, to deliver the notice. The notice was addressed to his wife, Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania, her brother Anurag Singhania, and her uncle Sushil Singhania.

The notice states, "You are required to appear before the investigating officer in Bengaluru within three days as there are sufficient grounds to question you regarding the facts and circumstances of the case."

Shocking revelations

Atul Subhash, a Bihar native employed by a private company in Bengaluru, left behind a 24-page note outlining years of alleged harassment by his wife, her family, and a judge in Uttar Pradesh. His family has pledged to seek justice for him. The note, along with videos recorded by Atul, detailed emotional and legal struggles, including accusations of bribery and judicial bias.

Atul reportedly married Nikita Singhania in 2019, and the couple had a child. After their separation, his family alleges that Nikita and her relatives filed false cases against him, demanding ₹3 crore to settle the matter. In his suicide note, Atul accused his wife of filing multiple legal cases, including allegations of murder, sexual misconduct, domestic violence, and dowry harassment.

'Justice is due'

On Monday morning, police received a report of a suicide at Atul’s Bengaluru apartment. Upon entering the flat, which was locked from the inside, they discovered his body. The 24-page note, with "Justice is Due" inscribed on each page, was recovered alongside a video message directed at his family.

In the note, Atul expressed despair over being denied access to his four-year-old son and urged his family not to immerse his ashes until justice was served. He also requested that custody of his son be granted to his parents.