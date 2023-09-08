At Rs. 65.50 crore on first day, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan smashes box-office record

Creating box-office history, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan smashed all records at the box office on Friday (September 8), collecting Rs 65.50 crore on the opening day of its release.

“Jawan is sensational...Creates history...Jawan hits the ball out of the stadium, Shatters all previous records... Biggest opener [Hindi films] in India. Day 1 biz...Jawan: Rs. 65.50 cr [19.09% HIGHER than #Pathaan],” wrote Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst, in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The opening-day collections of Jawan have surpassed all blockbusters' records. Pathan, his earlier flick, grossed Rs. 55 crore on the first day of its release in January 2023, which went on to collect more than Rs 1,000 crore at the box office, followed by KGF 2 with a first-day collection of Rs. 53.95 crore, War with Rs. 51.60 crore and Thugs Of Hindostan with Rs. 50.75 crore.

The thriller is directed by Atlee and produced Red Chillies Entertainment, owned by Khan and his wife Gauri Khan. It has been released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu simultaneously. Besides Khan, the movie also has Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone among its star cast.