ASHA workers begin indefinite hunger strike after failed talks with Kerala govt

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 19 (PTI) A group of ASHA workers, who have been protesting for the past 38 days demanding post-retirement benefits and an honorarium hike, announced on Wednesday that they would go on an indefinite hunger strike starting March 20 after their talks with the state government failed.

The protesters held two rounds of discussions during the day, first with the state Health Mission authorities in the morning and later with Health Minister Veena George in the afternoon.

However, the leaders of the protesting ASHA workers told the media that both talks had failed, as the government was unwilling to meet their "basic demands," including the honorarium increase.

They further stated that they would intensify their protest by launching an indefinite hunger strike, with three leaders beginning the fast at the protest site in front of the Secretariat from Thursday.

"The minister only said she is pained to see ASHA workers agitating in scorching heat. She wanted us to end the agitation voluntarily and go back. That was her demand. We were invited for the talks only to ask us to end the agitation," Mini, one of the leaders of the agitation committee, said.

As the talks failed, many protesters were seen fighting back tears and embracing each other in disappointment.

A group of ASHA workers also held a protest march briefly blocking the road in frustration over the lack of any assurance from the authorities.

Soon after the protesters announced their decision, Minister George convened a press conference here clarifying the government's position on the matter.

She said the state government has not taken a stubborn stance on increasing the honorarium and emphasised that the protesters' issues were heard empathetically during the talks.

"We requested them to end the ongoing agitation and assured that the state government would do as much as possible for them," she said.

George said she assured the agitators to hold a meeting with the union health minister this week itself and present their demands for incentive hike and to change guidelines with regard to their work.

"When the ASHA workers demanded to raise the honorarium three folds- from the present Rs 7000- Rs 21,000- I requested them to approach the matter in a democratic manner. I told them that the state would definitely do whatever possible," she added.

Criticising the Centre, the minister said they have not raised the ASHA workers' incentive fixed in 2006.

While the Rs 7000 honorarium is provided by the state, the fixed incentive of Rs 3000 is given jointly by the Centre and the state, she added.

George also expressed dismay over the ASHA workers' decision to launch hunger strike to press their demands.

As many as 26,125 ASHA workers are there in the state and over 400 of them are taking part in the ongoing protest, she added.

Hundreds of ASHA workers on Monday laid a siege to the state's Secretariat here raising their various demands.

According to the Left government in the state, it has not received any cash grant from the central government under the National Health Mission (NHM) for 2023-24 for payment towards various centre-sponsored schemes, including for ASHA.

The central government has, however, rejected the state's claims and contended that it has given what was due, but the utilisation certificate has not come from Kerala.

It said that once the certificate comes, the requisite amount would be given to the ASHA workers and the state.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda had also announced in the Parliament that the Mission Steering Group of the NHM has decided to raise the incentives of ASHA workers. PTI

