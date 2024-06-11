As Modi 3.0 takes charge, 10 reminders and warnings from RSS

The fact that the BJP has been steadily drifting away from its ideological fountainhead, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and its values has been apparent for quite some time. As the Narendra Modi-led government took charge for the third term after the allocation of portfolios on Monday (June 10), some caustic remarks and warnings for the saffron party came from two significant sources in the Sangh.

First, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, while addressing a gathering of Sangh trainees at the concluding programme of Karyakarta Vikas Varg – Dwitiya, stressed the need to address the Manipur situation urgently, among other things. Two, an article in the latest issue of the RSS-linked Organiser magazine outright lashed out at the BJP, saying the Lok Sabha poll results had come as a “reality check” for “overconfident” party workers and many leaders who were happy in their “bubble”.

In the recently concluded polls, the BJP, unlike the two previous terms, could not get a majority on its own and is now dependent on its coalition partners, especially the TDP and the JDU. Several of its ministers lost their seats, while it failed to impress in the Hindi heartland. Modi himself held on to Varanasi but by a far reduced margin.

Here are five key points made by Bhagwat in his speech and five key points made in the Organiser article:

5 key remarks in Mohan Bhagwat’s speech

1. “Manipur has been waiting for peace for the past one year. There was peace in Manipur 10 years ago. It felt like gun culture had finished there. But the state has suddenly seen violence…. The situation in Manipur will have to be considered with priority. There is a need to get over election rhetoric and focus on problems facing the nation.”

2. “A true sevak is one who maintains dignity while doing his work but remains unattached. He is not arrogant that ‘I did this’. Only such a person has the right to be called a sevak.”

3. “There are two sides in Parliament because both sides look at an issue from two different angles, and all issues get a complete viewpoint. People are elected to Parliament to run the country. The opponent is not an adversary; he only represents a counter-viewpoint. There should be a dignity in the election process. But during electoral campaigning, mud-slinging peaked without any care for the risk of increased animosity in society. Even the RSS was dragged into it unnecessarily. Technology was used to spread lies about the RSS, in a gross misuse of knowledge.”

4. “In the past 10 years, many good things have happened. Going by the parameters used by the modern world to judge economic progress, we have done well. In defence, we are clearly stronger. We have done well in arts, culture, sports and science while the country’s prestige has gone up. Even developed countries now listen to us. But our challenges are not over. We have to get over election rhetoric and start addressing the problems facing the country.”

5. “Our [Indian] society is special in that it is diverse, but the differences can be highlighted only to a limited extent. Basically, we are one. We must walk together and respect each other’s faith…. ‘Casteism should go out lock, stock and barrel,’ said Babasaheb [BR Ambedkar]. We must go ahead believing that this nation is ours and all those who are born on this land are family.”

5 key remarks made in the Organiser article penned by Ratan Sharda, a life-long RSS member

1. “Results of the 2024 general elections have come as a reality check for overconfident BJP karyakartas and many leaders. They did not realise that Prime Minister Narendra Modiji’s call of 400-plus (seats) was a target for them and a dare to the Opposition.”

2. “The idea that Modiji is fighting on all 543 seats has a limited value. This idea became self-defeating when the candidates were changed, imposed at the cost of local leaders and defectors given more importance. Sacrificing even well-performing Parliamentarians to accommodate latecomers hurt. It is estimated that around 25 percent of candidates were seasonal migrants.”

3. “Maharashtra is a prime example of unnecessary politicking and avoidable manipulations. The NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar joined BJP, though BJP and the split SS (Shiv Sena) had a comfortable majority. Sharad Pawar would have faded away in two-three years as NCP would have lost energy with infighting between cousins. Why was this ill-advised step taken? BJP supporters were hurt because they had fought against this Congress ideology for years and were persecuted. In a single stroke, BJP reduced its brand value. After years of struggle to become numero uno in Maharashtra, it became just another political party without any difference.”

4. “Induction of Congressmen, who had actively promoted the bogey of saffron terror and persecuted Hindus, who had called 26/11 RSS Ki Sazish [RSS conspiracy] and branded RSS as a terrorist organisation, became BJP leaders…. This showed BJP in poor light and hurt RSS sympathisers immensely… More amusing is new hyper social media warriors trolling people like us who criticise BJP on some issues.”

5. “…RSS is not a field force of BJP. In fact, BJP, the biggest party in the world, has its own karyakartas…. RSS has been raising awareness among the people about issues that impact them and the nation… This time, too, it was officially decided that RSS workers will organise small local, mohalla, building, office level meetings of 10-15 to request people to go out and vote as a duty.… Beyond this, to seek (RSS) swayamsevaks’ cooperation in electoral work, BJP workers, local leaders need to reach out to their ideological allies. Did they? My experience and interaction tell me, they did not. Was it lethargy, overconfidence, sense of comfort that ‘Ayega to Modi hi, Abki bar 400 plus’? I do not know.”