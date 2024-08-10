As Jaishankar visits, Muizzu calls India ‘one of closest allies’ of Maldives

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu on Saturday described India as "one of the closest" allies and "invaluable" partners, and hoped that bilateral ties will prosper and develop in the coming years.

"India has always been one of the closest allies and invaluable partners, facilitating and providing aid whenever Maldives has needed it," he said at a ceremony in Male.

The event was held to hand over a completed water supply and sewerage facilities on 28 islands in the Maldives, funded by India’s Line of Credit Facility through EXIM Bank of India.

Historic Maldives-India ties

Muizzu, who has been speaking favourably of India in recent times after coming to power earlier on an anti-India platform, said these initiatives would provide significant economic benefits, boost local economies, and together contribute to the atoll nation's prosperity.

These projects, he added, were key milestones in the Maldives' bilateral relations with India.

The president reaffirmed his administration's full commitment to strengthening “the historic and close connections” between the Maldives and India, a Maldivian government statement said.

Muizzu thanks Modi

Muizzu voiced deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian government and the "friendly people" of India for their "generous and continued assistance" to the Maldives.

He emphasised that the High Impact Community Development Projects under Indian grant assistance demonstrate both countries' close engagement in socio-economic development.

He also expressed appreciation for the flexibility offered in restructuring the line of credit arrangement.

Muizzu on India ties

The president underlined that centuries of friendship, mutual respect and a strong sense of kinship have nourished relations between the Maldives and India.

He expressed optimism that the Maldives-India cooperation would prosper and develop in the coming years.

The president spoke while Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to the Maldives in a bid to strengthen relations between the two countries.

Jaishankar visits Male

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met Muizzu and emphasised New Delhi's commitment to deepen India-Maldives ties.

Relations between the two countries came under severe strain since Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, was elected the president in November 2023.

The Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean region.