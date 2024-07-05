As Budget Day closes in, RSS affiliate asks Centre to implement Opposition promises

As the Union government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to present its maiden budget in its third consecutive term, an organisation affiliated with the RSS has suggested the BJP leadership to implement some of the promises made by opposition parties during the recently held Lok Sabha polls.

Some of these promises include the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, filling up around 20 lakh vacancies in central government posts to generate employment, revival of rural economy, and implementation of the eighth pay commission among others to help the middle class.

The suggestions, made by the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), a trade union affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), are significant not only because they were originally floated by the INDIA bloc, but also because the BJP leadership has been vehemently opposing these ideas.

Restoration of Old Pension Scheme

The first idea that has been suggested by the central leadership of the BMS is to bring back the Old Pension Scheme. Members of the labour body have also asked the Centre to fill all the 20 lakh central government posts that are lying vacant to rein in the job crisis ailing the country. The demands have been conveyed to senior cabinet ministers in the Modi government including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a recent meeting.

Interestingly, both the promises were first made by Congress leader and now Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, during the elections.

“During the meeting with the Union government, we have suggested the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme. We have suggested the government to fill up the 20 lakh central government vacancies as it will not only generate employment opportunities, but also boost demographic dividend from which the Centre can benefit,” Ravindra Himte, national general secretary of BMS told The Federal.

INDIA bloc assurances

Both the promises raised by the BMS are also crucial, because for the past one year, the Congress leadership, especially Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have made them to the people during campaigns for Lok Sabha polls and assembly elections to several states.

INDIA bloc allies had also backed the Congress, deciding to implement both the promises if they form government at the Centre.

“Government representatives present in the meeting heard our suggestions, but have not given confirmation if these demands will be implemented, so far,” Himte said.

Rural economy, MGNREGA days

During the meeting, BMS leaders also asked the Centre to make necessary allocations in the upcoming Union budget to revive the rural economy and put money in the hands of the financially weaker sections through programmes like Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The BMS has demanded that the total number of working days in MGNREGA be raised from 100 days to 200 days in the upcoming budget.

“It is our suggestion that the number of working days under MGNREGA be increased to 200 days. At present it is 100 days, but we want it to be increased because it will help the financially weaker sections in the rural areas,” said Himte.

He said the BMS leadership also suggested the Union government to bring agriculture and work in allied sectors under MGNREGA to speed up the revival of rural economy.

“Finance Minister (Nirmala) Sitharaman chaired the meeting and we are hopeful that our suggestions will be accepted by the Union government. We have asked the government to focus on rural development, micro, small and medium enterprises, infrastructure development, and the manufacturing sector. We have also suggested for the regularisation of all the contract workers in municipalities and panchayats who have been working for more than two decades,” Himte added.

Middle class outreach

The BMS has also urged the Union government to take steps to help middle class families. The middle class forms the core voter base of the BJP and has voted for it for more than three decades. However, the drastic erosion in the saffron party’s vote share in the 2024 elections is an alarming call that it needs to do more if it has to keep its middle class vote bank intact.

For starters, the BMS has suggested the Centre to implement the 8th Pay Commission and immediate formation of a committee to study its implementation.

Another step suggested by the BMS leadership is an increase in the income tax limit to give relief to people belonging to the middle class.

“The BMS leadership has also suggested the Union government to set up centres across districts to inculcate the spirit of entrepreneurship among youngsters,” Himte said.

‘RSS pulling the strings’

Political analysts believe the senior leadership of the RSS is aware of the problems affecting people and the organisation is trying to put pressure on the Union government through its affiliated organisation to help people get their due.

Abhay Kumar Dubey, author and professor at CSDS says with the BJP on the back foot due to its dismal performance in the Lok Sabha polls, the RSS has found it an opportune moment to arm twist the government into fulfilling its demands.

“Even though the demands have been put forth in the run up to the Union budget, the Modi government will feel more pressure during the selection of the next BJP president and it will not be limited to some of the economic policies of the NDA government,” Dubey adds.