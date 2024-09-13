Arvind Kejriwal gets bail: Here is Supreme Court's full judgment

The Supreme Court on Friday (September 13) granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the corruption case linked to the excise policy 'scam'.

A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan granted relief to Kejriwal on a bail bond of Rs 10 lakh, and two sureties. The top court directed Kejriwal not to make any public comment on the merits of the case.

Here is the full judgment of the Supreme Court on Arvind Kejriwal’s bail