Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to visit Ayodhya on Monday

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will visit Ayodhya on Monday to pay obeisance at the Ram temple, AAP sources said.

The Aam Aadmi convener was invited to the January 22 consecration ceremony at the temple but had said that he wanted to visit the temple later with his parents, wife and children.

"Kejriwal and Mann will be going to Ayodhya tomorrow. They will be accompanied by their families also," a source said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)