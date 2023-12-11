Art 370 abrogation verdict has proved decision was constitutional: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict to uphold the government's decision to abrogate Article 370, saying the ruling has proved that the August 5, 2019 decision was "completely constitutional".

In a series of posts on X soon after the Supreme Court verdict, Shah, the architect of the entire move to abrogate Article 370, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a visionary decision five years ago that brought peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

“I welcome the Honourable Supreme Court of India's verdict upholding the decision to abolish Article 370. On August 5, 2019, PM Narendra Modi took a visionary decision to abrogate Article 370. Since then peace and normalcy have returned to J&K,” he said.

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the government's decision to abrogate Article 370, which bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and said steps should be taken to conduct elections in the assembly by September 30 next year.

The apex court also directed that statehood to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir be restored at the earliest. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)