Army’s firing range in Ayodhya de-notified, new site to be allotted

The Army’s firing range in Ayodhya has been de-notified to enable the construction of a new airport in the Uttar Pradesh town. The government has promised alternative land to the Army.

The Dogra Regimental Centre is based in Ayodhya. It was rendered “unsafe” by the ongoing construction at the airport, said a report in The Telegraph.

The current range is in the flight path of aircraft operating from the airport in Ayodhya.

Discussions between the Army and the Uttar Pradesh government are on to finalise a new location for the firing range. The Army is considering options in a North-East state for establishing a larger firing range.

Cantonments to be affected

The development is part of a broader initiative by the Army to modify 10 cantonments across the country, a move that began in March.

The cantonments under modification include Ajmer, Babina, Deolali, Clement, Dehradun, Fatehgarh, Mathura, Nasirabad, Shahjahanpur and Rampur.

Officials say that the changes will not impact the military establishments within these regions.