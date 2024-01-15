Army Day: PM Modi lauds unwavering commitment and sacrifices of Army personnel

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the unwavering commitment and sacrifices of Army personnel on the Army Day on Monday, and said they are pillars of strength and resilience.

He said on X, "On Army Day, we honour the extraordinary courage, unwavering commitment and sacrifices of our Army personnel. Their relentless dedication in protecting our nation and upholding our sovereignty is a testament to their bravery. They are pillars of strength and resilience." The Army Day is observed in January 15 to commemorate first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army General K M Cariappa, who went on to become a Field Marshal. PTI

