The Federal
Army Day: PM Modi lauds unwavering commitment and sacrifices of Army personnel
x

The Chief of Defence Staff and the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force pay homage at the National War Memorial on the eve of Army Day celebrations. Photo: PTI

Army Day: PM Modi lauds unwavering commitment and sacrifices of Army personnel

Agencies
15 Jan 2024 6:02 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-01-15 06:03:54)

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the unwavering commitment and sacrifices of Army personnel on the Army Day on Monday, and said they are pillars of strength and resilience.

He said on X, "On Army Day, we honour the extraordinary courage, unwavering commitment and sacrifices of our Army personnel. Their relentless dedication in protecting our nation and upholding our sovereignty is a testament to their bravery. They are pillars of strength and resilience." The Army Day is observed in January 15 to commemorate first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army General K M Cariappa, who went on to become a Field Marshal. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)
Army DayNarendra Modi
Agencies
About the AuthorAgencies
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X