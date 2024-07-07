Armstrong murder: Mayawati says real culprits not arrested yet, demands CBI probe

BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday (July 7) demanded a CBI investigation into the death of her party's Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong, who was fatally attacked on Friday.

She claimed those who have been arrested so far were not the real culprits and urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to refer the probe to the central agency to ensure justice to the victim.



Mayawati, former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, paid homage to Armstrong in Chennai and placed a wreath before the body of the 52-year-old leader at a private school in Perambur in the city.

'No law and order'

Expressing anguish over Armstrong's death, she also said the way he was killed, by a group of assailants late in the evening, showed "there was nothing called law and order" in the state.



Chief Minister Stalin must ensure justice for Armstrong and transfer the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

#WATCH | "... we urge the state government to refer the case to the CBI," says BSP Chief Mayawati on the murder of Tamil Nadu BSP President K Armstrong in Chennai.



"The way he was killed, shows there is nothing called law and order in Tamil Nadu. Those who have killed him, the real culprits have not been nabbed," she said.



"The real culprits have not been nabbed. Transfer the probe to CBI. We are not hopeful that the state government will ensure justice. So, refer the matter to CBI immediately," she demanded.

The BSP leader said Dalits all over the state were apprehensive following Armstrong's murder and urged the chief minister to ensure their safety.

