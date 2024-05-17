Are your 4-digit PINs strong enough to protect data? Here are most and least common PINs

India has been one of the most targeted nations in the world with a 33% year-on-year increase in cyberattacks in the first quarter of 2024, a Check Point Software Technologies Ltd report said.

Cybercriminals target people, businesses, and governments by finding flaws in computer systems and networks. They resort to various methods like phishing scams and ransomware to steal sensitive information.



However, a weak PIN is the easiest way for cybercriminals to breach any system. A weak PIN could be something obvious such as “1234” or “0000”, or something very easy to guess based on personal information, like your birth date or phone number.



Interestingly, a recent cybersecurity study by Information is Beautiful shows that many tend to use simple patterns in their security codes. Of the 3.4 million PINs examined, the most common patterns are – 1234, 1111, 0000, 1212, 7777, 1004, 2000, 4444, 2222, and 6969.



You may be an easy prey for cybercriminals if you opt for a simple or easy to guess PIN. It is therefore critical to prioritise security when selecting a PIN to protect your accounts and devices. A strong, unique PIN can significantly reduce the risk of unauthorised access to your sensitive information.



Here are some of the least common 4-digit PINs – 8557, 8438, 9539, 7063, 6827, 0859, 6793, 0738, 6835, and 8093.



ESET cybersecurity expert, Jake Moore, advised against using simple passcodes, which can make people vulnerable to cyberattacks, as per a report in Daily Mail. According to him, many people underestimate the risk “until they are compromised.”



Skilled hackers can potentially crack a significant portion of passcode guesses within a limited number of attempts. The global cybersecurity advisor strongly recommends avoiding using birth years, personal information, or repeated passwords for personal accounts including social media. Using easy-to-guess PINs “enables attackers to target people more easily”, he said.



Despite precautions, passcodes can still be hacked. Moore therefore suggests using password managers for added security. These tools can safeguard personal information and “can help generate completely random codes so you don't rely on your birthday or anniversary”, Moore said.

