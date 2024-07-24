Are table-top runways safe? Debate renews after Nepal crash

A plane disaster in Nepal that killed 18 people has brought the focus yet again on the dangerous table-top runways of which India has five.

The table-top runways are located at an elevated level compared to the surrounding terrain, with a steep drop on one or more sides.

Dangerous runways

This leaves a very narrow margin of error for the pilot because the plane is sure to crash if it overshoots the runway.

There are five such airports in India: Shimla (Himachal Pradesh), Calicut (Kerala), Mangalore (Karnataka), Lengpui (Mizoram) and Pakyong (Sikkim).

Of these, the Calicut and Mangalore airports have seen major air crashes.

Some previous crashes

An Air India Express Flight 812 from Dubai to Mangalore crashed on landing on May 22, 2010, killing 158 passengers including six crew members.

On August 7, 2020, an Air India Express flight from Dubai to Kozhikode skidded off the runway and crashed below, leaving 19 passengers and both pilots dead.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation holds regular reviews of the table-top airports to ensure passenger safety.

Nepal air disasters

Nepal has reported crashes involving table-top runways.

On May 27, 2017, a cargo plane crashed at the Tenzing-Hillary airport in Solukhumbu, which has such a runway.

On Wednesday, a Bombardier CRJ 200 flight skidded off the runway in Kathmandu and burst into flames. The Saurya Airlines flight was flying to Pokhra with technical staff on board.