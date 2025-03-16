Musician AR Rahman hospitalised, complained of chest pain

Top music director A R Rahman has been admitted to a corporate hospital here and was doing fine, sources said on Sunday.

The Oscar winning music director was hospitalised last night, they said without divulging details. But sources said his condition is stable.

According to some reports, he had complained of chest pain and was rushed to the hospital. The doctors are monitoring his health parameters closely.

Further details are awaited.

Marital problems

In November last year, Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, announced their separation after nearly three decades of marriage. The couple, who tied the knot in 1995 through an arranged marriage, confirmed the news through an official statement.

After the news broke out, there were rumours linking him to a musician in his troupe. But, Banu sprung to his defence saying he is a "gem of a person" and not to spread false allegations against him. She also explained that she was unwell and will stay in Mumbai for health reasons.