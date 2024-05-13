Retail inflation eases to 4.83 pc in April

With prices of some kitchen items declining, retail inflation eased to 4.83 per cent in April, according to government data released on Monday (May 13).

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation was 4.85 per cent in March. It was 4.7 per cent in April 2023.



According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), inflation in the food basket was at 8.70 per cent in April, marginally up from 8.52 per cent in March.



The government has tasked the Reserve Bank to ensure inflation remains at 4 per cent, with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

(With agency inputs)

