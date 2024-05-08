Apple unveils latest iPad lineup in India; releases iPad Pro M4, iPad Air M2

Apple recently unveiled its latest iPad lineup for the Indian market, featuring the cutting-edge iPad Pro equipped with an M4 chip and the more budget-friendly iPad Air powered by an M2 chip.

These devices are now officially on sale, offering a range of configurations and accessories tailored to enrich user experience.

iPad Pro

The newest iPad Pro is presented in both 11-inch and 13-inch variants, available in silver and space black finishes, with storage capacities ranging from 256 GB to 2 TB.

The starting price for the 11-inch model begins at ₹99,900 for the Wi-Fi version and ₹119,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model, while the larger 13-inch version starts at ₹129,900 for Wi-Fi and ₹149,900 for Wi-Fi + Cellular.

Furthermore, educational discounts bring down the prices to ₹89,900 for the 11-inch variant and ₹119,900 for the 13-inch model, making them more accessible for students and educators alike.

iPad Air

iPad Air also comes in the sizes of 11 inches and 13 inches, with a vibrant selection of finishes including blue, purple, starlight, and space grey.

The pricing of these models begins at ₹59,900 for the 11-inch Wi-Fi version, extending up to ₹94,900 for the 13-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular variant.

Educational pricing reduces the cost to ₹54,900 for the 11-inch version and ₹74,900 for the 13-inch model, presenting an affordable option for educational institutions.

Both the iPad Pro and iPad Air are compatible with the new Apple Pencil Pro, priced at ₹11,900, as well as the more economical Apple Pencil (USB-C) available at ₹7,900.

Also, the latest Magic Keyboard and Smart Folio covers are offered with varying prices based on the model.

Software enhancements

Apple is also introducing Logic Pro for iPad 2 and Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 this spring, offering monthly and yearly subscription options.

These software enhancements are designed for professionals seeking advanced editing capabilities on their iPads.

Customers can purchase these new iPads via the Apple website or the Apple Store app, with the iPad Pro models set to be available in stores from May 15 onwards, alongside the iPad Air models.