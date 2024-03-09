AP: Doctor Ujvala Vemuri dies in freak accident while trekking in Australia

A young Telugu doctor who went trekking in Australia tragically lost her life in an accident after slipping and falling into a gorge.

Dr Ujvala Vemuru (23), hailing from Krishna district, completed her MBBS at Bond University in Gold Coast, Australia. Her parents, Vemuru Maithili and Venkateshwar Rao, have been settled in Australia for several years. Ujvala was working at the Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital and planned to pursue postgraduate studies.

Earlier this month, Ujvala went trekking with friends. While taking photos, her tripod fell down and landed on a ledge. In her bid to retrieve the tripod, Ujvala slipped and fell into the valley, leading to her tragic death. The rescue teams took about six hours to retrieve Ujvala’s body.

Her mortal remains are being brought to her grandparents' home in Elukapadu, Unguturu Mandal in Andhra, for the funeral.