Anti-CAA pleas: SC to start hearing petitions on May 5

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday said that it will commence the final hearing on May 5 over 200 pleas including the lead one of IUML challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA).

The CAA seeks to grant citizenship to migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Parsi communities who came to the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalaya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi issued procedural directions with regard to final hearings on the petitions which are pending since 2019-2020.

The bench said it will hear petitioners including the leader the Indian Union of Muslim League (IUML) for one-and-a-half days and the Centre will be granted a day for advancing its arguments.

The CJI said the bench would conclude the hearing on the petitions on May 12.

The bench asked the parties to file additional documents and submissions within four weeks.

The bench said it will hear the pleas related to pan-India application of the CAA first and then take note of the petitions pertaining to Assam and Tripura later.

It said Assam's problem is different from the rest of the country as the earlier cut-off date for citizenship was March 24, 1971, which under the CAA was extended to December 31, 2014.

These matters were last listed before a bench on March 19, 2024 when it asked the Centre to respond to interim applications seeking a stay on the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 till the apex court disposes of the pleas challenging the validity of the law.

The apex court, however, refused to stay the operation of the Rules that would give effect to the CAA as sought by a battery of senior advocates representing the petitioners.

The Centre on March 11, 2024 paved the way for the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, with the notification of the relevant rules, four years after the contentious law was passed by Parliament to fast-track Indian citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

The president gave his assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 on December 12 that year turning it into an Act.

Over 200 petitions were filed challenging the constitutional validity of the CAA.

Among those who have filed pleas are the IUML, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, RJD leader Manoj Jha, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)