Annamalai slams DMK govt for denying permission for Tiranga yatras in TN

Tirupur (Tamil Nadu), Aug 11 (PTI) Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Sunday said police have denied permission to hold tricolour-motorcycle rallies and alleged that the ruling DMK has shown that it does not like the national flag.

Speaking to reporters here, Annamalai referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' appeal and his party's plan of conducting 'Tiranga yatras' (tricolour marches) across the country. "There is no BJP flag and everyone is welcome; there will be vehicles and there will be the national flag, this is the tricolour march and it is aimed at creating (better) awareness among the people and to see the national flag flutter in all houses," he said.

"This is a big surprise which happens only in Tamil Nadu...national flag itself is a problem for the DMK people...see how they are showing that they do not like the national flag...by denying permission for the vehicle rally, they have shown again their anger," he alleged. "What is the law and order problem when one carries the national flag? he asked.

Further, Annamalai said that in Coimbatore, office-bearers petitioned police authorities seeking grant of permission to hold the tricolour march. The BJP workers submitted that they would take out the rally only in the route specified and on the date and time fixed by police. Still, permission was denied. The state government should actually take such initiative (tricolour marches) and Stalin, as President of the DMK, should task his party youth wing to hold vehicle rallies. PTI

