Vedanta's Anil Agarwal renews pledge to donate 75% wealth after son Agnivesh’s death

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal has renewed his pledge to donate more than 75 per cent of his wealth to society, as he mourned the sudden death of his son, Agnivesh Agarwal, who passed away following a cardiac arrest while recovering from injuries sustained in a skiing accident in the US.

Anil Agarwal's grief

Describing it as “the darkest day” of his life, Agarwal said, “My beloved son, Agnivesh, left us far too soon. He was just 49 years old, healthy, full of life and dreams.” Agnivesh was undergoing treatment at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, and the family believed he was on the road to recovery.

“We thought the worst was behind us. But fate had other plans,” Agarwal said in an emotional statement, describing a loss that has left the family devastated. “A son is not meant to leave before his father.”

Grounded despite success

Recalling his son’s journey, Agarwal spoke of Agnivesh’s life from his birth in Patna on June 3, 1976, to his rise as a business leader.

Born into a middle-class Bihari family, Agnivesh went on to build a successful professional career. He was educated at Mayo College, later founded Fujairah Gold, and went on to serve as Chairman of Hindustan Zinc.

Despite his accomplishments, Agarwal said his son remained grounded and compassionate, known as a sportsman, musician, leader and trusted colleague.

“To me, he was not just my son. He was my friend, my pride, my world,” Agarwal said, adding that he and his wife, Kiran, are struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Philanthropic resolve

In his message, Agarwal said the tragedy has only strengthened his commitment to the philanthropic vision he shared with his son. He reaffirmed their shared dream of building a self-reliant India and uplifting society.

“We dreamed of a country where no child sleeps hungry, no child is denied education, every woman stands on her own feet, and every young Indian has meaningful work. I had promised Agni that more than 75 per cent of what we earn would be given back to society,” he said. “Today, I renew that promise and resolve to live an even simpler life.”

A father’s personal loss

Agarwal said his son firmly believed in India’s self-reliance and often questioned why the country should see itself as lacking. “He would ask, ‘Papa, we lack nothing as a nation. Why should we ever be behind?’” he recalled.

The Vedanta Group founder added that even in their grief, the family draws strength from the thousands of young people working across the group.

“Kiran and I are broken. Yet, in our grief, we remind ourselves that the thousands of young people who work across Vedanta are also our children,” he said.

“There was so much life ahead of him, so many dreams yet to be realised,” Agarwal said, adding that Agnivesh would live on through the work he inspired and the lives he touched.

“I do not know how to walk this path without you,” he wrote in a final message to his son, “but I will try to carry your light forward.”