Angry Navjot Sidhu blasts Congress cross-voters in Himachal

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday hit out at the six Himachal Pradesh party MLAs whose cross-voting derailed the Congress in the Rajya Sabha elections in the hill state.



The "Himachal fiasco calls for an assessment of assets and liabilities for the 'Grand Old Party'," the cricketer-turned-politician said in a post on X, a day after Congress veteran Abhishek Singhvi suffered an unexpected defeat.

Sidhu’s outburst

"'Masqueraders (for) plum posts, covertly dancing to the tunes of agencies like Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department, have spelt doomsday for us many-a-times!" Sidhu wrote.

He demanded that the Congress purge all those who give more importance to personal interests.

"The loss is not Abhishek Manu Singhvi saheb's but larger... It is essential to purge the party of those who prioritise personal gain over the collective good, for their actions inflict profound wounds on the party's very existence,” he said.

Congress fiasco

"Their gain is the Congress worker's biggest pain. Loyalty is not everything but the only thing!!!"

The Congress lost the sole Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh after Singhvi, who should have easily won, as well as the BJP’s Harsh Mahajan both polled 34 votes each. Mahajan was declared the winner after a draw of lots.

Sidhu tensions

After the shock defeat, the Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded that Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to prove its strength in the 68-member House.

Sidhu’s comments came amid tension between him and the Congress after he held rallies across Punjab without clearance from the party's state unit.