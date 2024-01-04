Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy holds meeting with KCR

Hyderabad, Jan 4 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday called on BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao who is recovering following hip replacement surgery.

Reddy met the former Telangana chief minister at the latter's residence at Nandi Nagar here and enquired about his health, BRS sources said.

Rao's son and BRS working president K T Rama Rao and other party leaders welcomed Reddy.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister arrived at the Begumpet airport in the city from Vijayawada on a special flight. He was welcomed at the airport by BRS MLAs Vemula Prashant Reddy and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, the sources said.

Rao, also known as KCR, on December 8 last year underwent left Total Hip Replacement operation at a private super-specialty hospital here following a fracture due to a fall at his residence. He was discharged from the hospital on December 15. PTI

