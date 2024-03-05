Amitabh Bachchan praises Jaishankar’s ‘India’s not a bully’ response

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday (March 4) lauded External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for asserting that India “is not a bully”.

Jaishankar was addressing an event on March 2 to promote his book, Why Bharat Matters, when he was asked if India was being perceived as a bully in the region.

The minister gave a strong reply saying, “Big bullies don’t give $4.5 billion aid when the neighbours are in trouble. Bullies don’t supply vaccines to other countries when Covid is on. Bullies don’t make exceptions to their own rules to respond to food, fuel, and fertilizer demands when war in some part of the world is complicating their lives.”

Amitabh Bachchan posted a video of Jaishankar on X with the caption, “Wah..!!! Well said sir.”