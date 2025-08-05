Amit Shah becomes India’s longest-serving Home Minister, surpassing Advani

Amit Shah has become the longest-serving Union Home Minister of India on Tuesday ( August 5) with 2,258 days in office since assuming charge on May 30, 2019. Shah has surpassed the record of BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, who held the post for 2,256 days.

Shah’s tenure as the Union Home Minister has also surpassed that of Congress veteran Govind Ballabh Pant, who held the post for 6 years and 56 days.

Shah’s record comes on August 5, the date when he announced the abrogation of Article 370 in Parliament in 2019 that ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Surpasses Advani, Pant

While Advani held the post of the Union Home Minister for 2,256 days (from March 19, 1998, to May 22, 2004), Amit Shah has been serving as Home Minister since May 30, 2019, and by August 4, 2025, he will have completed 2,258 days in office.

According to a report by ANI, Govind Ballabh Pant served as the Union Home Minister from January 10, 1955, to March 7, 1961. As for Shah, he became the Union Home Minister on May 30 2019, and remained in the post till June 9 2024. He again became Home Minister on June 10 2024, and is serving.

Apart from holding the Home Ministry portfolio, Shah is also India’s first Cooperation Minister, reported ANI. He has also held the post of Gujarat Home Minister and BJP National President.

Crucial decisions

Shah’s tenure is marked by several crucial decisions, including the abrogation of Article 370. During his tenure, the country has witnessed a more aggressive stand against Left-Wing Extremism, Naxalism, and Maoist activities. Security operations against Naxalites have also been intensified.

The contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was also enacted during his tenure.

Multiple peace agreements in the North East have brought resolution to several long-standing insurgencies, making this a period of significant consolidation in the country's internal security framework, reported ANI.

(With agency inputs)