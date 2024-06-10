Sexual exploitation charge: Amit Malviya seeks apology from RSS member

Amit Malviya, BJP’s IT cell in-charge, seems to be caught in the eye of the storm after an RSS worker accused him of alleged sexual exploitation of women in 'five-star hotels and in BJP offices in West Bengal'.

After Congress called for a press conference and demanded his resignation, Malviya on Monday (June 10) sought an "unconditional apology" from RSS member Santanu Sinha for his "extremely offensive" post on Facebook.

Legal notice

In the legal notice sent on June 8, Malviya asked the RSS worker Santanu Sinha to take down the "false and derogatory" post.

The legal notice said that the allegations were “extremely offensive” as they “falsely allege sexual misconduct” purportedly committed by Malviya, said news reports.

Malviya alleged ulterior motives and wrongful intent to malign and tarnish his image. “Such malevolently malicious statements have been deliberately made to tarnish his reputation," the notice read.

“That the aforesaid defamatory, scandalous, false and reckless statement and post have been widely published circulated, and read by the public at large and have lowered the dignity of my client in the eyes of the public,” it adds.

Besides issuing an apology, Sinha has to remove his post within three days from the date of notice, which ends tomorrow.

Appropriate action

Malviya told ANI the Congress and earlier TMC in West Bengal held a press conference on the "slanderous post". And, he promised to take "appropriate action" since the deadline of June 11 is tomorrow.

According to reports, Malviya has also threatened to take legal action against Sinha if the latter fails to respond to the notice.

He warned that he will file a civil and criminal defamation case against him. Also, he called upon Sinha to pay a sum of ₹10 crore as civil damages for the mental harassment, agony and loss of reputation caused to Malviya via his Facebook post dated June 7, 2024.

Congress seeks Malviya's removal

Meanwhile, Congress has sought the removal of Malviya from his position following Sinha's allegations.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said an RSS member, Shantanu Sinha, related to BJP leader Rahul Sinha, has accused Malviya of engaging in “nefarious activities”, including sexual exploitation of women.

“He indulges in the sexual exploitation of women. Not just in 5-star hotels but in BJP offices in West Bengal. The only thing that we seek from the BJP is, justice for women," Shrinate said.

According to Shrinate, Malviya needs to be removed from his position for an independent probe to be conducted.

Shrinate's allegation

"The reality is less than 24 hours after PM Modi was sworn in, serious charges of sexual exploitation have been leveled against a very prominent office bearer of the BJP, the head of its IT cell. Today, we seek the immediate removal of Amit Malviya from his position."

Further, she pointed out that it's an extremely influential position. "It's a position of power and there can be no independent inquiry. There can be no independent probe. There cannot be justice unless and until he doesn't get removed from his position," the Congress leader said.