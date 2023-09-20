India issues travel advisory for Canada, advises caution

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday (September 20) issued an advisory, asking Indians planning to travel to Canada and those staying there to exercise utmost caution in view of anti-India activities in some parts of that country.



The advisory came amid further deterioration of diplomatic relations between the two countries following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.

“In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution," the ministry said in its advisory.

“Recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda. Indian nationals are therefore advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents," the advisory said.

The MEA said the Indian High Commission and consulates general will continue to be in contact with the Canadian authorities to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the Indian community in Canada.

"Given the deteriorating security environment in Canada, Indian students in particular are advised to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant," it said in the advisory.

(With inputs from agencies)