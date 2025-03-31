US mom shares why her ‘kids will be better off in India’; post goes viral

Kristen Fischer, an American mom who relocated to India nearly four years ago, recently went viral after posting a video on Instagram detailing why she believes India is a better place to raise her children than the United States.

Her post, featuring her child walking down an Indian street, sparked praise and debate, with many admiring her perspective.

Fischer outlined key reasons why India offers her children a more meaningful upbringing — starting with exposure to cultural diversity and languages.

Adaptability and resilience

“Living in India will expose my children to a rich diversity of cultures, languages, and customs,” she wrote, adding that this fosters adaptability and open-mindedness.

She also praised India’s multilingual environment, where her kids are learning other languages alongside English, helping boost their cognitive and communication skills.

Global perspective

Beyond language and culture, Fischer believes being in India offers her children a broader worldview. “They learn about global issues, regional challenges, and differing societal norms,” she noted.

Fischer says they are learning about regional issues and different societal norms, helping them become more informed global citizens.

She also emphasised how adjusting to new school systems and customs strengthens their resilience and independence — qualities that will help them navigate life.

Family bonds

Fischer, who often posts videos on Instagram on her and her kids' lives in India, also highlighted how daily interactions with people from diverse backgrounds help build emotional intelligence.

“They interact with a wide range of people and understand different emotional cues, improving social skills,” she wrote. She says her children will develop better emotional intelligence due to India's diverse social norms and family structures.

She also credits India's tight-knit family culture for offering a support system that strengthens emotional well-being and belonging — unlike the individualistic lifestyle in the US.

Gratitude and friendships

Kristen's post also touched upon the values of gratitude and simplicity. She added that India’s visible socioeconomic contrasts are teaching her kids valuable lessons in gratitude and simplicity.

“They learn to appreciate what they have,” she wrote. She also believes that growing up in India gives her children the opportunity to build international friendships and global networks.

Internet reacts

Her post has garnered thousands of likes and sparked a lively online debate. Many praised her perspective as refreshing, while some noted the irony — Indians often look westward for better lives, while Fischer found fulfilment in India.