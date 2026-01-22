I am a victim of rift between Rahul and Priyanka: Assam CM Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday (January 22) alleged that there is rift between Congress leaders and siblings Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and claimed he was a “victim” of the rift when he was in the party.

Sarma also attacked the Gandhi family, calling it “world’s biggest flop family”.

'Have inside information'

Speaking to NDTV at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, Switzerland, Sarma claimed Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul doesn’t want his sister Priyanka in Wayanad, Kerala.

Also read: Davos delegation debate: Is taxpayer money being wasted?

“Rahul doesn’t want Priyanka in Kerala. I was in Congress for 22 years. I also have some inside information. He doesn't want to disturb KC Venugopal and his axis, and Priyanka is an outsider to that axis. That’s why he transferred her to Assam. An MP from Kerala has not been assigned responsibility in Kerala. How else do you interpret this?” Sarma told the news channel.

Recently, the Congress party appointed Priyanka as the head of the candidate screening committee for Assam Assembly elections.

Hitting out at the Gandhi family, Sarma said, “I think my family is better than theirs. We grew up struggling.”

Assam secures Rs 1 lakh crore investment commitment

Meanwhile, attending the WEF annual meeting for the first time in its history, Assam has secured investment commitments worth Rs 1 lakh crore already, and it is only a base for the state in the global arena, Sarma said on Wednesday.

Speaking to PTI in Davos, Sarma said Assam, or for that matter any state from the northeastern region, has come to Davos for the first time, and it has been an enlightening experience, and it will help us in framing policy and bringing more investment to our state.

Citing RBI data, he said Assam is now the fastest-growing state in the country, and in the last five years, we have consistently achieved 13 per cent plus growth, while next year our growth projection will be around 15 per cent.

"We are a small economy, but now we are growing at a faster pace. The Prime Minister is championing the cause of Assam, championing the cause of the northeastern region," he said.

"This visit will give us an investment of about Rs 1 lakh crore in Assam. But that's the beginning because we are focusing on a bigger picture. I think we are laying a foundation for the future," he added.

Sarma said the Prime Minister has laid the foundation stone for a big urea factory and a greenfield chemical complex.

Tata Semiconductor is in the final leg, where I think they will start producing chips in two to three months from now, he said.

Now, we want to tell our story to the global audience, and during our stay in Davos, we have met various global players, he added.

"But, nevertheless, this is just a beginning. I think we need to be consistent for the next three to four years so that we are able to attract the attention of the global investors towards Assam," the chief minister said.