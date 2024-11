All-women CISF battalion to secure airports, metros, and provide VIP protection: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Wednesday (November 13) that the upcoming all-women CISF battalion will protect critical infrastructure like airports and metro systems and serve as VIP security commandos.

A first-ever all-women battalion of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) comprising more than 1,000 personnel was sanctioned by the Union government on Monday keeping in mind the burgeoning duties of the force.

"In a firm step towards realizing Modi Ji's vision of enhancing women's participation in every field of nation-building, the Modi government has approved the establishment of the first all-women battalion of the CISF.

"To be raised as an elite troop, the Mahila Battalion will shoulder the responsibility of protecting the nation's critical infrastructure, like airports and metro rails, and providing VIP security as commandos," Shah wrote on X.

The home minister said the decision will certainly fulfil the aspirations of more women to participate in the crucial task of protecting the nation.

Women personnel constitute over 7 per cent of the CISF whose present strength is about 1.80 lakh.

(With agency inputs)